Police investigate after man found injured in Glasgow street

A Glasgow road has been cordoned off after an injured man was found, police have said.

The injured man was discovered in Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

No details about the man’s injuries or the circumstances of any incident have been released by the emergency services, but at least four police vehicles remain at the scene while officers investigate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having been found injured on Butterbiggins Road in Glasgow around 5.55am on Friday 15 October 2021.

“The man has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The road is closed and officers remain at the scene.”