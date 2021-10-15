Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scots urged to take vitamin D due to lack of sunlight

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 12:32 pm
A vitamin D supplement can help Scots over the months when there is a lack of sunshine (PA)
Scots are being urged to take daily doses of vitamin D because of a shortage of sunshine during autumn and winter.

Vitamin D helps support healthy bones and muscles, with the human body able to produce it when exposed to sunlight.

But Scotland only gets the “right kind of sunlight” between April and September, with Vitamin D deficiencies leading to a higher risk of broken bones in old age.

Food Standards Scotland has now launched a campaign to encourage Scots to take vitamin D supplements during the six months when they are unable to produce it from exposure to the sun.

Its senior public health nutrition adviser Alana McDonald said: “Most people should be able to get all the nutrients they need from a healthy, balanced diet.

“But vitamin D is an exception because it is only found in small amounts in some foods, including oily fish such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel, red meat, liver, egg yolk, and fortified foods such as breakfast cereals.

“The body creates vitamin D from direct sunlight on the skin when outdoors.

“In Scotland, we only get enough of the right kind of sunlight for our bodies to make vitamin D between April and September, meaning for roughly half the year between – October and March – it is not possible for our bodies to make vitamin D from sunlight.

“Since it is so difficult to get enough vitamin D from food, we are encouraging everyone to take a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D, particularly between October and March.

“You can buy vitamin D supplements, or vitamin drops containing vitamin D for under 5s, over the counter at most pharmacies and supermarkets.”

Public health minister Maree Todd echoed the advice and said: “Throughout life, vitamin D is essential for keeping our bones and muscles healthy.

“That is why we recommend that everyone in Scotland consider taking a daily vitamin D supplement, particularly during the winter months when we can’t make vitamin D from sunlight.

“Raising awareness of vitamin D and current advice on supplementation is incredibly important and I welcome this latest campaign from Food Standards Scotland.”

