Wheelchair user killed in East Ayrshire crash involving lorry By Press Association October 15, 2021, 6:12 pm The crash happened on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has died after a crash on the A76 in East Ayrshire involving a lorry. The 36-year-old, who was a wheelchair user, died at the scene. The crash involved an HGV and took place at around 3.10pm near Castle, New Cumnock on Thursday. Sergeant Craig Beaver, of the Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this very difficult time. "Enquiries are continuing into the full circumstances surrounding the crash and the road was closed for around five hours whilst collision investigation was carried out. "I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible." Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.