Police appeal after mother and son reported missing in the Highlands

Police are searching for a mother and son who have been reported missing in the Highlands.

Linda Newlands, 30, and her 10-year-old son Andrew Baird were last seen in the area of Dingwall at around 7.40pm on Wednesday.

Officers described Ms Newlands as 5ft 2in, with a stocky build and long red hair.

She was last seen wearing red glasses, green trousers, a long black coat and trainers.

Andrew is 5ft with a stocky build and dark brown hair.

He was wearing a black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Police said they are believed to still be in the Highlands, but may have travelled to Edinburgh.

They added that they are growing more concerned for the pair’s welfare.

Sergeant Rhys Reid said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on Linda and Andrew’s whereabouts to come forward and contact police as soon as they can.

“If you believe you have seen them, or know where they are, please call 101, quoting incident 3596 of 14 October.”