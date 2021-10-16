Mother and son who went missing in Highlands found safe and well By Press Association October 16, 2021, 9:00 am Linda Newlands and Andrew Baird were last seen in the Dingwall area on Wednesday (Police Scotland/PA) A mother and son who were missing in the Highlands have been found safe and well after a police search. Concerned officers appealed for help to find Linda Newlands, 30, and her son Andrew Baird, 10. The pair were last seen in Dingwall on Wednesday at approximately 7.40pm, with police suggesting they may have travelled to Edinburgh. On Saturday morning, Police Scotland announced that the pair had been located. A statement from the force said: “We are pleased to confirm that Linda Newlands, 30, and her 10-year-old son Andrew Baird, reported missing from the Dingwall area, have been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Mother and son missing from Dingwall traced Police appeal after mother and son reported missing in the Highlands Growing concerns for missing mother and son from Dingwall Missing Elgin woman has been found ‘safe and well’