Driver injured as van and lorry collide in South Ayrshire

A man has been injured after a road crash in South Ayrshire.

Police said a van and lorry collided on Ladywell Avenue in Girvan at about 9.30am on Friday.

The driver of the van was injured and taken to hospital were he is still being treated.

Police originally believed a dog in the van had been killed in the crash but subsequently said it had survived.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area, to contact them.

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: “We’re aware there were a number of other vehicles in the area around the time of the crash, so are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak with any motorists with potential dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 0762 of October 15.