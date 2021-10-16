Missing pensioner traced safe and well, police say

An 83-year-old man who was reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been traced safe and well.

Police had earlier appealed for help in finding James Watson.

He was last seen in the early hours of Saturday in Copeland Crescent, in the Copeland area of Peterhead.

James Watson, 83, has not been seen since early on Saturday morning (Police Scotland/PA)

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that James Watson, 83, reported missing from Peterhead this morning, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”