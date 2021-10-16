Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Teenage boy dies after incident at Glasgow train station

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 8:22 pm
Police were called to the station on Saturday afternoon (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A 14-year-old boy has died after being seriously injured in a Glasgow train station.

Several police vehicles responded after officers received a report of an incident at High Street station at around 3.45pm on Saturday.

The teenager was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detective Inspector Iain Nelson of Greater Glasgow Division said: “This has been a shocking loss of a young life and a significant investigation is under way.

“Specialist officers are supporting the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can help is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The indecent caused disruption as trains on the busy route skipped the station and the city centre road was closed.

High Street reopened to vehicle traffic at around 5:45pm.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

