TSSA union ends dispute with ScotRail as members accept pay increase

A union has ended its dispute with ScotRail and will no longer take part in industrial action after accepting a pay deal.

The TSSA represents managers in the conductor and revenue teams at Scotland’s train operator.

The union said its members have voted to accept an improved pay offer.

Scotland’s railways have been crippled for months by strikes, with most Sunday services cancelled.

The RMT union currently plans to strike during the Cop26 climate conference being staged in Glasgow.

In September it launched a campaign with TSSA, Aslef and Unite to “save” the railway, protesting outside Bute House, the official residence of the First Minister in Edinburgh.

TSSA said it has now accepted an offer that amounts to a 2.5% pay increase backdated to April 1, 2021, and a 2.2% increase effective from April 1, 2022.

There will also be a one-off £300 payment for staff working during Cop26.

Most ScotRail services have been cancelled on a Sunday for months due to industrial action (PA)

Its members will cease industrial action from 23.59pm on Sunday.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “The overwhelming majority of our members voted to accept the offer and we have written to the company to accept it.

“We are aware that the RMT are continuing with their industrial action, as is their legal right.

“We have made it clear to both ScotRail and Transport Scotland that we will not accept our members being instructed to cover the duties and responsibilities of other grades due to industrial action or staff shortages.

“We remain fully opposed to any service reductions or booking office closures and will campaign vigorously to defend a fully staffed and comprehensive service across Scotland’s railway.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with TSSA that brings the ongoing industrial action by their members to an end.

“The deal reached recognises the ongoing efforts of staff and the improved ways of working which will be vital to rebuilding the railway.

“To build a more sustainable and greener railway for the future and reduce the burden on the taxpayer, we need to change.

“All of us in the railway – management, staff, trade unions, suppliers, and government – need to work together to modernise the railway so that it is fit for the future.”