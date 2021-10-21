Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TSSA union ends dispute with ScotRail as members accept pay increase

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 4:39 pm Updated: October 21, 2021, 4:53 pm
TSSA said its members will stop taking part in industrial action from 23.59pm on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A union has ended its dispute with ScotRail and will no longer take part in industrial action after accepting a pay deal.

The TSSA represents managers in the conductor and revenue teams at Scotland’s train operator.

The union said its members have voted to accept an improved pay offer.

Scotland’s railways have been crippled for months by strikes, with most Sunday services cancelled.

The RMT union currently plans to strike during the Cop26 climate conference being staged in Glasgow.

In September it launched a campaign with TSSA, Aslef and Unite to “save” the railway, protesting outside Bute House, the official residence of the First Minister in Edinburgh.

TSSA said it has now accepted an offer that amounts to a 2.5% pay increase backdated to April 1, 2021, and a 2.2% increase effective from April 1, 2022.

There will also be a one-off £300 payment for staff working during Cop26.

ScotRail trains
Most ScotRail services have been cancelled on a Sunday for months due to industrial action (PA)

Its members will cease industrial action from 23.59pm on Sunday.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “The overwhelming majority of our members voted to accept the offer and we have written to the company to accept it.

“We are aware that the RMT are continuing with their industrial action, as is their legal right.

“We have made it clear to both ScotRail and Transport Scotland that we will not accept our members being instructed to cover the duties and responsibilities of other grades due to industrial action or staff shortages.

“We remain fully opposed to any service reductions or booking office closures and will campaign vigorously to defend a fully staffed and comprehensive service across Scotland’s railway.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with TSSA that brings the ongoing industrial action by their members to an end.

“The deal reached recognises the ongoing efforts of staff and the improved ways of working which will be vital to rebuilding the railway.

“To build a more sustainable and greener railway for the future and reduce the burden on the taxpayer, we need to change.

“All of us in the railway – management, staff, trade unions, suppliers, and government – need to work together to modernise the railway so that it is fit for the future.”

