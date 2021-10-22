ScotRail strikes go ahead as planned, RMT union confirms

Rail strikes during Cop26 are to go ahead as planned, members of the RMT union have confirmed.

ScotRail workers will strike during the climate change summit from November 1-12 amid an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Thousands of delegates from across the globe, including world leaders such as US president Joe Biden, will be in Scotland for the historic event.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the decision to go ahead with industrial action was made on Friday after the train company “failed to get serious” in talks with the union.

Rail union RMT says #COP26 @ScotRail strike action goes ahead as planned as company fail to get serious in talks todayhttps://t.co/okTD0pkjI1 pic.twitter.com/ygE6VkeC82 — RMT (@RMTunion) October 22, 2021

He said: “There was a golden opportunity for ScotRail to make serious progress in talks today, but instead they offered nothing of any consequence and as a result our action throughout Cop26 goes ahead as planned.

“There is still time to avoid the chaos of a transport shutdown during Cop26 if the key players get back with some serious proposals.”

He said the union remains open to pay rise discussions with ScotRail, but “the ball is firmly in their court”.

Earlier, Mr Lynch said he had written to the First Minister “calling on her to intervene as a matter of urgency to bring about a fair resolution” to the dispute, and accused rail bosses of having “dragged their heels over further talks” with just weeks until the summit.

It is high time that @NicolaSturgeon acted to stop the cuts on @ScotRail and ended the industrial relations crisis on Scotland’s railways. pic.twitter.com/Ko5tcFWQMV — RMT (@RMTunion) October 4, 2021

In his letter to Nicola Sturgeon, he said: “It is completely within the Scottish Government’s powers to resolve these disputes before Cop26 commences – it needs to stop stonewalling these key workers and give them the justice, respect and reward they deserve.”

It comes after Scotland’s railways have seen months of industrial action, with most Sunday services cancelled.

Earlier this week, the TSSA union – which represents managers in the conductor and revenue teams at Scotland’s train operator – said it would no longer take part in industrial action after accepting an improved pay offer.

The union said it has now accepted an offer that amounts to a 2.5% pay increase backdated to April 1, 2021, and a 2.2% increase effective from April 1, 2022, with a one-off £300 payment for staff working during Cop26.

Its members will cease industrial action from 23.59pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland, the Scottish Government’s transport agency, said it was “disappointing” that the RMT had not put the recent pay offer to its members in a ballot.

She said: “We acknowledge that the RMT has at last contacted ScotRail to reject this offer nearly two weeks after it was made.

“This is a disappointing response from the RMT leadership, particularly as we understand Aslef and TSSA have accepted the pay offer and Unite is recommending it to its members, who they are currently balloting.

“It is therefore disappointing that RMT leadership did not put this very good pay offer to a democratic vote to its members.”

The spokeswoman continued: “In the interest of collective bargaining, we understand that ScotRail would need to re-engage all four unions to determine next steps.

“The RMT leadership has made clear its problem is with rest-day working and that would need to be the focus for any further discussions.”

She added: “We are keen to see this issue resolved ahead of Cop26 so everyone who works in Scotland’s railways can play their part in welcoming the world to our country and showcase our efforts towards building a greener, cleaner railway.”

Meanwhile, a ScotRail spokesman said: “It’s extremely disappointing that the RMT have rejected a very good pay offer, negotiated over several weeks, and opted to continue with this highly damaging strike action, particularly when the other three unions have either accepted the offer or have recommended that their members do so.

“We’re seeing customers gradually return to Scotland’s railway, but the scale of the financial situation ScotRail is facing is stark.

“To build a more sustainable and greener railway for the future and reduce the burden on the taxpayer, we need to change. All of us in the railway: management, staff, trade unions, suppliers, and Government, need to work together to modernise the railway so that it is fit for the future.”