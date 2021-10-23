Firefighters called to reports of tenement blaze By Press Association October 23, 2021, 8:59 pm Firefighters went to the scene in Glasgow (Daniel Harkins/PA) Firefighters have been called to reports of a blaze in the west end of Glasgow. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene on Byres Road when the alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Saturday. Firefighters could be seen in flats on the first to third floors of the tenement building where they appeared to be opening windows. An ambulance was also at the scene of the incident, which was at the junction with Havelock Street. There were no reports of any injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Firefighters warn Bonfire Night attacks on crews can impact on emergencies Fire service urges Scots not to host private firework displays Man seriously injured and police officers ill after chemical incident Firefighters extinguish blaze at Lebanese oil storage facility