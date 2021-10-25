Teenager dies and six-year-old in critical condition following crash

A teenage girl has died and a boy, aged six, is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash on a motorway.

The collision happened on the M8 westbound, near to junction 4A, Whitburn, on Sunday October 17.

A brown Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved in the fatal crash.

The occupants of the Ford Focus – a man, a woman, and two children – were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old girl died in hospital on Sunday, a week after the collision.

The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The road was closed for about five hours for investigations, which have been continuing since the crash.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly distressing time. We continue to support them as we investigate how this crash happened.

“I’d ask any witnesses to the crash who are yet to come forward to do so at their earliest opportunity.”

Those with information about the crash have been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1158 of 17 October 2021.