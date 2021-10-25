Woman sexually assaulted at Hamilton West train station By Press Association October 25, 2021, 3:15 pm Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted (Lynne Cameron/PA) Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted at a train station in South Lanarkshire. The attack took place at around 12.10pm on Friday October 15 at Hamilton West station. Officers said the woman was sexually assaulted by a man at the top of the stairs from platform two after she had got off a train. The man is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build, with dark hair and scars on his cheek and nose. He was wearing a black hoody with a white top underneath and black trousers. Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Plaque commemorates Britain’s first black train driver Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Aberdeen street cordoned off after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in early hours of morning French women go online to denounce police handling of sexual assault cases