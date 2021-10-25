Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Woman sexually assaulted at Hamilton West train station

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 3:15 pm
Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted at a train station in South Lanarkshire.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted at a train station in South Lanarkshire.

The attack took place at around 12.10pm on Friday October 15 at Hamilton West station.

Officers said the woman was sexually assaulted by a man at the top of the stairs from platform two after she had got off a train.

The man is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build, with dark hair and scars on his cheek and nose.

He was wearing a black hoody with a white top underneath and black trousers.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

