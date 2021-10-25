Pensioners taken to hospital after car crash in Edinburgh By Press Association October 25, 2021, 5:23 pm (Andrew Milligan/PA) Three people are in hospital after a car crash in Edinburgh. A Nissan Juke and a Volvo V40 collided at around 4.15pm on Sunday on Seafield Road. An 85-year-old woman who was driving the Volvo and her 87-year-old male passenger were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Hospital staff said the man was in a critical condition, while the woman had serious injuries but was stable. The 32-year-old male driver of the Nissan is in the same hospital in a serious but stable condition. Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Two men charged with murder of ‘amazing father’ Cancer patient describes ‘terrifying’ fits linked to hospital infection Teenager dies and six-year-old in critical condition following crash Five people including two children seriously injured in motorway crash