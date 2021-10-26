Cash reward offered for information on firebomb attack on councillor’s home

Anonymous information about a fire-raiser who targeted a Conservative councillor’s property could be worth £3,000.

Crimestoppers Scotland has offered the cash following a dearth of information about the attack at 11.55pm on June 18 in Fortrose Gardens, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire.

Vehicles were set ablaze and flames spread to the home of councillor Graeme Campbell.

It is thought those responsible may have been burned and Crimestoppers said that it is likely there will be people in the community who are aware of who is behind the attack.

Mr Campbell has had his property targeted three times in the past few years, prompting the charity Crimestoppers to become involved.

Posting on Facebook, in late June, Mr Campbell, who has served his community for more than 13 years, wrote: “I wake up most nights with nightmares about when the next attack will come and in what form.”

Crimestoppers Scotland is supporting police by encouraging anyone who prefers to stay anonymous to contact them with information.

Crimestoppers Scotland manager, Angela Parker, said: “Our charity believes in safe communities and these attacks on a family home have caused great distress to those involved and also to people living in the wider area.

“We need to have whoever is involved held to account.

We’re offering a #reward of up to £3000 for anonymous info after a series of deliberate fire attacks & vandalism on the home of a Councillor in #Strathaven, #Lanarkshire. Know the identity of this suspect? Click to learn more and speak up to our charity, 100% anonymously. — Crimestoppers (@CrimestoppersUK) October 26, 2021

“If you know who was involved, you can tell us completely anonymously by calling our charity’s Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on freephone 0800 555 111, or you can use our easy and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Please do the right thing. You’ll be following hundreds of thousands of Scots who have trusted our charity with their anonymous information since we began in the late 1980s.”

She added: “Whilst being independent of the police, we support the public to speak up by passing on anonymous information we receive that helps keep people and communities safe from harm.”

“Computer IP addresses are never traced and no-one will ever know you contacted us.

“For telephone calls, we have no caller line display, no 1471 facility and have never traced a call.”

The reward applies only to information given to the charity which leads to the conviction the person or people responsible for the series of attacks.

The reward offer ends on January 4 2022.