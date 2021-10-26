Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flood risk as Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 5:03 pm Updated: October 26, 2021, 5:05 pm
The Met Office has added weather warnings (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Met Office has added weather warnings (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain for parts of the UK.

Forecasters predict heavy and persistent rain with between 25mm and 50mm of water likely at lower levels, and up to 90mm over high ground, which may cause localised flooding.

This warning applies in southern Scotland from midnight on Tuesday to 6am on Thursday.

The Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and there might be some interruption to power supplies.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services and spray could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”

Yellow weather warnings have also been issued for Thursday and Friday when the storm is predicted to move into northern England and Wales.

Here the rainfall might be heavier with up to 60mm on lower ground and 160mm at higher elevations.

Into Saturday it will remain unsettled with spells of rain and showers, which will be heaviest and most persistent across the west.

