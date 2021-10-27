Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hackers targeted Sepa for second time during recovery bid – report

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 8:23 am
Sepa was targeted in a cyber attack (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cyber-criminals who attacked the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) tried to sabotage recovery operations with a second attack, according to a new report.

Around 1.2GB of data, amounting to at least 4,000 files, was stolen in the ransomware attack on Christmas Eve last year.

An investigation by Police Scotland concluded it likely that an international serious organised crime group was responsible for the extortion attempt.

The environmental regulator did not respond to the ransom request.

The attack “displayed significant stealth and malicious sophistication”, a report by the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) found.

SBRC noted that back-ups were taken in line with best practice in that there were three copies of the data, kept in two separate locations, with one copy stored offline; however the design of the network meant that both sites were affected.

The report said: “This attack displayed significant stealth and malicious sophistication with a secondary and deliberate attempt to compromise Sepa systems as the team endeavoured to recover and restore back-ups.”

Sepa commissioned independent audits from Police Scotland, SBRC and business advisory group Azets following the attack.

The Azets review found that Sepa’s response following the triggering of the ransomware on December 24 2020 was “effective”.

However it also noted that emergency management and incident management procedures were not stored offline and offsite.

This meant that procedures became inaccessible when system access was lost, and staff had to rely on their knowledge and experience to carry out emergency management and incident management steps.

Sepa chief executive Terry A’Hearn said: “Ten months ago, on Christmas Eve, Sepa was the victim of a hideous, internationally orchestrated crime which impacted our organisation, our staff, our public and private partners and the communities who rely on our services.

“The audits make it clear we were well protected but that no cyber security regime can be 100% secure. A number of learnings have been identified that will help Sepa further improve its cyber security. All have been accepted.”

He added: “The majority of organisations hit by cyber attacks around the world do not publicise much about the attack, and that is their right. We know we have taken an unusual approach, but we are convinced it is the right thing for us to do.

“We are publishing as much as we can of the reviews so that as many organisations as possible can use our experience to better protect themselves from this growing scourge of cybercrime and have committed to supporting Police Scotland and Scottish Business Resilience Centre in their work on highlighting the support available to organisations to be cyber-ready, resilient, and responsive.”

The SBRC report determined Sepa’s cyber maturity assessment as “high” and said that sophisticated defence and detection mechanisms were implemented and operating correctly prior to the incident.

Detective Inspector Michael McCullagh, Cybercrime Investigations, Police Scotland, said: “Police Scotland has been consistently clear that Sepa was not and is not a poorly protected organisation. The organisation had a strong culture of resilience, governance, incident and emergency management and worked effectively with Police Scotland and others.

“Recent attacks against Sepa, the Irish Health Service and wider public, private and third sector organisations are a reminder of growing threat of international cyber-crime and that no system can be 100% secure.

“They’re also a reminder of the growing importance of organisations being ready, resilient, and responsive.”

