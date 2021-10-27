Man seriously injured as car and bus collide

A man is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a collision involving a bus and a car.

The bus driver was also taken to hospital after the crash at about 6.50pm on Tuesday on the A8 Glasgow Road in Edinburgh.

A blue BMW 3 Series driving east was involved in a collision with a double-decker bus on the opposite side of the road just before the Maybury junction, near the Marriott Hotel.

Police said the 52-year-old man driving the BMW was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and is in a serious condition with potentially life-changing injuries.

We're appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving two vehicles. The incident happened around 6.50pm on Tuesday, 26 October, on the A8 Glasgow Road at the Maybury junction. Read more here: https://t.co/lchG8hiCLz pic.twitter.com/bfcDlLcBgI — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) October 27, 2021

The 44-year-old male bus driver was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

There were six passengers on board and one suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Inspector Roger Park, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3048 of October 26.