Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Fewer under-18s admitted to non-specialist mental health wards during pandemic

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 12:04 am
The Mental Welfare Commission report looked at provision during the pandemic (PA)
The Mental Welfare Commission report looked at provision during the pandemic (PA)

The number of under-18-year-olds being admitted to non-specialist wards for mental health treatment has fallen from previous years, a Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) report shows.

Last year, there were 86 admissions, involving 62 young people, to non-specialist hospital wards, mostly adult wards, for mental health treatment.

The new figures are a fall from 2019-20 when there were 103 admissions to non-specialist wards involving 88 young people.

A graph showing the numbers admitted to adult non-specialist wards
The graph shows young people under 18 admitted to non-specialist facilities in Scotland in 2020/21 (PA)

The MWC said the numbers are not directly comparable, and the fall needs to be understood against the backdrop of pandemic restrictions.

Hospital ward admissions and discharges across the country were adapted in 2020-21 to cope with the pandemic, which impacted bed availability.

More than half of the admissions were short, although 48% remained on non-specialist wards for more than a week, and there were seven admissions of more than five weeks.

There was a clear gender difference in these admissions, with 57 being female and 29 male.

The report said there can be some instances when it might be in the best interests of a child or young person to be treated on an adult ward but these situations should be rare.

Under the Mental Health Act, health boards are legally obliged to provide appropriate services and accommodation for mentally ill young people.

This usually means one of Scotland’s specialist adolescent units, designed to treat the needs of adolescents with mental illness.

The report stated young people are admitted to adult wards for a number of reasons, including a shortage of specialist beds and a lack of provision of specialised care for those with a learning disability.

Alison Thomson of Mental Welfare Commission
Alison Thomson (PA)

Alison Thomson, MWC executive director (nursing) said: “When an admission to a non-specialist ward becomes unavoidable then every effort should be made to provide for the young person’s needs.

“We are aware that children and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) clinicians continue to provide support to young people in these non-specialist wards.

“In recent years the proportion of young people in this situation who are able to access specialist CAMHS input, that is not medical, has not improved.

“We also note that of all the young people admitted to non-specialist wards, 16% came from care looked after by a local authority.

“All young people who are so unwell they need to be treated as inpatients are vulnerable and we clearly see a disproportionate number of young people who are in care amongst these admissions.

“The report also found that access to specialist advocacy for young people on these non-specialist wards was limited.

“While 77% of young people had access to advocacy, only 13% had access to advocacy that specialised in the particular needs and rights of young people.

“This is just not good enough.”

A facility for young people who need forensic intensive psychiatric care is under way and is due to open in Ayr in November 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal