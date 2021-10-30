Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Activists interrupt Alok Sharma’s speech to youth climate conference

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 10:49 pm
Mr Sharma is serving as the president of Cop26 (PA)
Activists have interrupted a speech by Alok Sharma, the MP who is the president of the Cop26 conference.

Mr Sharma was speaking at the closing ceremony of the COY16 youth conference on Saturday evening when a group of delegates stood up and branded him a “hypocrite” for the UK Government’s support of the Cambo oil field.

The young delegates led chants from the crowd before walking out of the auditorium at Strathclyde University.

They held up a green “Fridays for Future” flag, while one read out a statement.

She said: “Alok Sharma and the UK Government are hypocrites.

“They are opening the new Cambo oil field, they subsidise billions into fossil fuels yet won’t look after the workers who need a just transition.

“Where is the support for countries in crisis as a result of our colonial history?”

COY16 was the official youth event for Cop26, bringing together young climate delegates from around the world.

It began on Thursday, and at the closing ceremony on Friday Mr Sharma was presented with a Global Youth Statement.

During his speech, Mr Sharma said: “I do see myself as part of this collective movement with you.

“What we are trying to achieve is to get world leaders to commit to limiting global warming.

“In simple terms, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Environmental campaigners have called for plans to begin extraction at the Cambo oil field, to the west of the Shetland Islands, to be scrapped.

Cop26 is due to begin formally on Sunday.

