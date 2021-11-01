11-year-old girl hit by a van near a school

An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a van near a school.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the Sorbie Road area of Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, at around 8.45am on Monday.

The road, which runs past Ardrossan Academy, was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police said the girl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.45am on Monday, 1 November, officers were called to the Sorbie Road area of Ardrossan, following a report of a crash involving a van and an 11-year-old girl pedestrian.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”