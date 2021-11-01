Firefighters extinguish chip shop blaze in Edinburgh By Press Association November 1, 2021, 2:47 pm Firefighters have tackled a blaze at an Edinburgh chip shop (PA) Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a city chip shop. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a high-reach appliance went to the scene at Luigi’s in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 2.37am on Monday. At the height of the incident about 32 firefighters were involved in tackling what was described as a large-scale blaze. The last appliance left the scene at 7.49am. There were no reports of anybody being hurt. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Car lands on its roof following crash near Banchory Firefighters tackle overnight blaze in car breaker yard ‘There is a clear cut risk to life’ – Highland Council urges fire service to change four-crew rule Union says there was ‘unjustified reliance’ on firefighters during Grenfell blaze