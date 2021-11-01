Army training to begin as coronavirus vaccination support is increased

Armed forces are to begin training to vaccinate the public as they step up their coronavirus support for the NHS.

From Thursday more than 121 Army staff will be enlisted to support the vaccination programme.

They will work in 11 health boards until the beginning of December.

Staff from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will be involved and begin training on Tuesday.

Some of those enlisted have previously been involved in earlier stages of the vaccination programme and in distributing PPE.

Brigadier Ben Wrench, Commander Joint Military Command Scotland, said: “I am proud that members of the Armed Forces are again displaying their ability to react, adapt, and use their training to support the civilian authorities in Scotland.

“The military’s continuing support to the fight against Covid-19 is a collaborative partnership built through the excellent relationship we have with the NHS and the other emergency services.”

More than 450 Armed Forces personnel are supporting four Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) tasks in Scotland.

They come under Operation Rescript, the Army’s support for the pandemic response.

The army are also supporting the Scottish Ambulance Service with non-emergency drivers, delivering testing through mobile units and supporting hospitals in NHS Lanarkshire and Borders.