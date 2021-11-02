Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man in critical condition after unprovoked attack on walk to work

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 6:53 am
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted by two men in an unprovoked attack as he walked to work.

The 41-year-old was targeted as he walked on Brown Street in Armadale, West Lothian, at 5.30am on Monday.

The two suspects, described as wearing all black clothing, ran off in the direction of Harestanes Road following the incident.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are treating the incident as a serious assault and appealed for information.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Royan said: “We understand this to be an unprovoked attacked on a man who was simply walking to work.

“I am appealing for information from anyone who was in the area of Brown Street in the early part of this morning to come forward with any information they may have.

“If anyone has any CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area and the time of the incident, I would also ask them to make contact with police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 530 of 1 November.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal