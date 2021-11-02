Man in critical condition after unprovoked attack on walk to work

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted by two men in an unprovoked attack as he walked to work.

The 41-year-old was targeted as he walked on Brown Street in Armadale, West Lothian, at 5.30am on Monday.

The two suspects, described as wearing all black clothing, ran off in the direction of Harestanes Road following the incident.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are treating the incident as a serious assault and appealed for information.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Royan said: “We understand this to be an unprovoked attacked on a man who was simply walking to work.

“I am appealing for information from anyone who was in the area of Brown Street in the early part of this morning to come forward with any information they may have.

“If anyone has any CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area and the time of the incident, I would also ask them to make contact with police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 530 of 1 November.”