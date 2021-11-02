Record proportion of A&E patients wait longer than four hours to be seen

Scotland has recorded yet another record bad week of accident and emergency performance, with just 69.4% of patients being seen within four hours.

NHS Scotland figures reveal that 7,425 patients (30.4%) waited longer than four hours to be seen, admitted, transferred or discharged in the week ending 24 October.

It is the first time compliance with the Scottish Government target of patients being seen within four hours has ever fallen below 70%.

With 24,414 patients seeking emergency treatment over the seven days, it is the second-lowest attendance in 24 weeks.

However, 1,948 patients waited more than eight hours and 630 spent longer than 12 hours waiting to be seen – both record high figures.

NHS Forth Valley, which is now responsible for the 13 worst weekly performances recorded by any Scottish health board, was again the worst-performing region, with 48.2% of patients not seen within four hours.

It is followed by NHS Lothian, with 34.4% of patients waiting beyond the target time, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (34%) and NHS Lanarkshire (33.5%).

Only Scotland’s island health boards: NHS Orkney, NHS Western Isles and NHS Shetland, met the waiting-time target of 95% of patients seen within four hours, with 96.2%, 95.9% and 95.9% of patients seen within the target time respectively.

The news comes as Public Health Scotland figures for September also show a record low number of patients being seen within the target time.

Just 76.1% of A&E patients were seen within four hours and it is now the fifth consecutive month where performance has deteriorated.

Of the 131,491 attendances during September, the official statistics show that 6,779 (5.3%) patients waited more than eight hours and 1,946 (1.5%) patients spent more than 12 hours to be seen.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, said: “A&E services are in crisis, with the situation rapidly deteriorating with every passing week.

“Hard-pressed frontline staff have been sounding the alarm for months, but the health secretary has spectacularly failed to take action.

“Lives are on the line now, and the best the health secretary can do is draft in physiotherapists and students to plug the staffing gaps that have grown on his watch.

“Humza Yousaf is a health secretary without a workable plan, so we have a health service in freefall. Action must be taken now.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “It’s clear Humza Yousaf is presiding over a crisis in our NHS that deepens with each passing week.

“These figures are a devastating indictment of his – and the SNP’s – stewardship of the health service.

“It’s disgraceful that fewer than 70% of patients are being seen within four hours.

“These figures are further proof that Humza Yousaf’s inadequate NHS recovery plan is not working. He must get a grip of this crisis now.

“Yesterday, he announced yet more support from UK armed forces for the A&E front line. Their support is hugely appreciated but it’s not sufficient for an NHS at breaking point even before we’ve hit the peak winter period.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesman, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “This is not safe. Waiting times like these put people in danger. Sometimes, they will prove deadly.

“If people hold off asking for help, small problems will become much worse. The ripple effects of this emergency care crisis will roll on for years to come.

“Staff are doing everything they can. But they can’t fix the broken system that has been handed to them by the SNP.

“Failures in workforce planning, in effective resourcing and in maintaining staff morale mean Scotland’s NHS is tearing at the seams.

“This is the worst it’s been in over a decade. The health secretary must commit to a full independent inquiry into the unnecessary deaths arising of this emergency care crisis. There needs to be accountability from the top.”