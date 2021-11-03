Female driver, 50, charged after woman and three children hit by car

A female motorist has been charged in connection with a crash in which a woman and three children were hit by a car.

A vehicle hit the four pedestrians in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, on October 27, prompting a huge emergency service response.

Police closed James Street, at the junction with Kirkton Street, at about 3.10pm just after the crash and ambulance crews took the woman, in her 20s, and the three children, to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, for treatment.

Police Scotland would not give an update on their condition on Wednesday, but at the time of the crash it was reported that she and one of the children suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries”.

A woman has been charged after four pedestrians were hit by a car (Andrew Milligan/PA)

On Wednesday a 50-year-old woman was charged in connection in connection with road traffic offences, a Police Scotland spokesman said, who added a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Just after the crash an employee at the Kirkton Inn on Kirkton Street said the road had been closed and several police and ambulance service vehicles were at the scene.

Officers at the scene were also seen picking up belongings from the scene, including a rucksack and clothes and the Scottish Ambulance Service said it had “dispatched 10 resources to the scene”.