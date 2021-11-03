Scottish poultry culled after positive bird flu test

A flock of poultry that tested positive for avian influenza (H5N1) has been culled in Angus.

Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low. Food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers, and that cooked poultry products including eggs are safe to eat.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “In order to limit the further spread of disease, appropriate restrictions have been imposed on the premises.

“The remaining birds at the premises will be humanely culled and three-kilometre and 10-kilometre temporary control zones have been set up around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease.

Within these zones, a range of different controls are now in place. These include restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “With the recent disease confirmations in wild and captive birds in the UK, it is not unexpected for avian influenza to be found in birds here.

“Temporary control zones have been put in place around the infected premises and we ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds.”

Scotland’s chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, added: “We are conducting further tests to establish the pathogenicity of avian influenza H5N1 in a flock of birds in the Angus constituency.

“We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease.

“Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately.

“Private vets, or the local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to provide practical advice on keeping birds safe from infection.

“If a single dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks), a single dead bird of prey, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species (including gulls) are found at the same place at the same time, this should be reported to Defra’s national helpline.

“Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds.”