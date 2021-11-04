Police name motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist who died following a crash involving a car has been named by police.

Richard Alan Smith, 43, was riding an orange and white KTM motorcycle. The other vehicle involved was a blue Toyota Rav-4 car.

The crash happened on the A93 between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle in Aberdeenshire at around 2.55pm on Monday October 25.

Mr Smith, described as the boyfriend of Susan, son of Colin and Eileen, brother to Michael, Peter and Lyn and an uncle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Richard.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 3pm.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2130 of 25 October.”