News Scotland

Woman critical and two children in hospital after crash

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 7:27 am
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
A woman and two children aged two and five were taken to hospital after a crash near a loch in the Highlands.

The 25-year-old woman driving the car was flown by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a critical condition while the children were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution, police said.

The one-vehicle crash happened on the A86 near Moy Lodge at Loch Laggan just after 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which involved a blue Renault Clio car.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “This was a serious crash that occurred at a point in the day when there would have been commuters and delivery vehicles on the road.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle or have dashcam footage of the vehicle on the A86 prior to the crash to get in touch with officers.”

The A86 was closed at the junction with the A82 at Spean Bridge and at the junction with the A889 Laggan while a full collision investigation was carried out, and was reopened at 5.25pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0783 of November 3.

