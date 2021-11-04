Driver dies after lorry plunges off motorway flyover

A driver has died after his lorry plunged off a motorway flyover onto the road below.

The 55-year-old was driving south on the M90 near Perth at around 7.20am on Thursday when his lorry, carrying potatoes, crashed through the barrier and landed on the lower carriageway.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

❗️UPDATE ⌚️12:54 The #M90 remains⛔️CLOSED⛔️on the slip road at J10 towards Broxden Roundabout due to a serious accident also affecting the #A912 Diversion information can be found belowhttps://t.co/GvkpnE1hIp@NETrunkRoads @PerthandKinross pic.twitter.com/AwPZaSWKV8 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 4, 2021

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses.

The force said in a statement: “A road closure remains in place and inquiries are currently ongoing.

“Officers are asking for any witnesses with any information or dashcam footage to please contact police via 101 quoting 0396 of November 4.”