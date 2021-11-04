Mother gives emotional evidence to Scottish Hospitals Inquiry

A mother relived the emotional journey of her daughter’s treatment for neuroblastoma as she gave evidence at the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.

Lesley King’s voice cracked and she sobbed while describing how her daughter’s treatment started in the Victorian building of Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children (RHSC) in 2018, and how hopes were dashed of moving to the recently constructed Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

In her statement to the inquiry, chaired by Lord Brodie, Mrs King said: “My daughter was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October 2018 when she was five.

“She was treated in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children (RHSC) in Edinburgh between October 2018 and May 2020.

Chair of the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry Lord Brodie (Jane Barlow/PA)

“She attended as both an inpatient and an outpatient between those dates. continued to attend at the RHSC for check-ups until it shut in March 2021 and now attends at the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP).

“We took her to A&E at the RHSC on October 2 2018.

“They did an ultrasound and found a mass on her kidney.

“We got sent home and were told to come back the following day and go to the oncology department.”

It was the start of an initial nine-month treatment plan including extensive chemotherapy and an operation to remove the cancerous growths, during which one of her daughter’s kidneys was removed.

Speaking about Edinburgh’s old RHSC, Mrs King, who said her daughter is now cured, added: “I think the building let them down, they were amazing at what they could do but they were limited by the facilities that they were in, it impacted on the level of care that they could give.

“My grandpa worked in that hospital that is how old it is.”

At one point, after immunotherapy, her daughter had uncontrollable diarrhoea and was in a cubicle on the ward with no toilet.

“She was going in a potty, she was six years old, I think it was degrading and all the visitors to the ward could see.

“There was no privacy.”

Mrs King also talked about how the “structure of the building was coming apart” and said: “Maintenance was around every single day, they’d be patching up a hole in a wall, patching a ceiling, patching a pipe and fixing the plumbing.

“The old building was not designed for the families, it was designed at a time when the children were dropped off at hospital and picked up when they were better.”

“It wasn’t designed for parents to be with their child and give them that emotional care and support which we now know is a really important part of a child getting treatment.”

Mrs King described the delayed moved to the new RHCYP and how she learned from newspapers about the problems being experienced.

Mrs King said: “It seems that where the flaws in the building were particularly focused round oncology and round the room which my daughter was going to move to.

“Ventilation was insufficient, it was not at the spec it was meant to be at.”

Mrs King said that she received no communications about the delayed move from either the NHS or the Scottish Government.

“I saw them giving statements to the news, about the building.

“I got very frustrated with that as they didn’t seem to be talking about the children and the effect on their healthcare.

“There was no consideration of the impact on people.”

“We seemed to be talking about the risks that the new hospital posed to children but there was no consideration of the existing hospital and how that affected treatment.”

Mrs King’s written statement said that her daughter had been promised a “blue light” in the ambulance when she was moved to the new hospital and that she was going to be a special VIP patient.

“She was very upset when none of those things happened and would often ask when she was going to get to go to the new hospital.”

Mrs King was fulsome in her praise of the medical staff and said: “We had the best doctors and staff, we didn’t have the best facilities, we were meant to be getting the facilities, it was scary to go through that.”

The inquiry in Edinburgh, chaired by Lord Brodie, continues.