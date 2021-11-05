Lorry driver killed in motorway flyover plunge identified

A man who died after his lorry plunged off a motorway flyover has been named by police.

Kenneth Cheyne, 55, was driving south on the M90 near Perth when his lorry crashed through a barrier and landed on the lower carriageway at around 7.20am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and Mr Cheyne, 55, from Turriff in Aberdeenshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry was transporting bags of potatoes.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened near junction 10.

Sergeant John Learmonth, of the Road Policing Unit in Perth, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Cheyne’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.

“Any information can be passed by calling 101 and quoting 0396 of November 4.”