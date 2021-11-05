High-profile lawyer Aamer Anwar found not guilty of professional misconduct

One of Scotland’s most senior human rights lawyers has been found not guilty of professional misconduct.

Aamer Anwar appeared before the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) on Friday.

The high-profile lawyer has been at the centre of a four-year investigation following a complaint about his work.

SSDT, an independent body, decides if a solicitor has been guilty of professional misconduct.

The hearing found Mr Anwar not guilty.

I’m grateful to Tribunal @Lawscot who after a 4 year investigation & hearing found me not guilty of professional misconduct- As a lawyer I have tried always to fight for justice without fear or favour & will continue 2 do so- Thankyou to my team @madisonmitchel1 & Johnston Clark pic.twitter.com/KMnaJbRqYn — Aamer Anwar✊🏾🏳️‍🌈#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) November 5, 2021

In response to the finding, Mr Anwar said: “I’m grateful to the tribunal at the Law Society who four years after a complaint and following a robust investigation and hearing found me not guilty of professional misconduct today.

“As a lawyer I have always tried to fight for justice without fear or favour and will continue to do so.

“I also wish to thank Claire Mitchell QC and solicitor Johnston Clark of Blackadders for their tremendous representation.”

Mr Anwar had denied any allegations of misconduct since the complaint was made.

A former rector of Glasgow University, Mr Anwar has been involved in high-profile cases including representing the family of Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi, the man convicted of the Lockerbie bombing.

He was also instructed in the perjury trial of former Scottish Socialist leader Tommy Sheridan, and in the appeals over the so-called Ice Cream Wars.