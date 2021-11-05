Industrial levels of cleaning at new Glasgow Children’s Hospital, inquiry told

A mother whose daughter was treated at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children has described “industrial levels of cleaning” as staff disinfected rooms.

Louise Cunningham’s daughter died at home in January 2018 from neuroblastoma.

In April 2021 in an “out-of-the-blue communication”, the Scottish Government wrote to Ms Cunningham and said her daughter’s case would form part of the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.

Giving evidence remotely to the inquiry on Friday, Ms Cunningham said her daughter was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma, a type of cancer, in March 2017 when she was two years and eight months old.

Her daughter was treated at the hospital from March 2017 until she died.

About a year after Ms Cunningham was told her daughter’s case was being looked into, she received the case review report.

The inquiry counsel said her daughter went to hospital again in November 2017 with a fever and the report said “her line was flushed and her condition deteriorated”.

He added: “They describe it as a collapse and the crash team had to be there.

“As far as an explanation for all of that, what they say is that there were cultures taken at the time and they show infection from two types of bacteria, enterobacter cloacae and raoultella planticola.”

Ms Cunningham said: “In the November and December 2017, it was industrial cleans they were doing. The ward was stinking of chemicals.

“They also started bringing in the cleaners twice a day at that time, whereas before it had only been once.

“They knew there was a lot going on in that ward.

“There was no explanation, there was no detail (in the case review notes) of what the infections were.

“I only got told what I already knew.”

Ms Cunningham said she was not happy with the thousand-word report.

“I know there was a lockdown in April 2021 but there could have been a face-to-face communication, or a video-link, to go through this personally, but no, ‘we just gave you a bit of paper’.

“I know a few of the parents were invited to meetings.

“Even when she had any of her line infections we were never really told what they were.”

Ms Cunningham’s statement to the inquiry said: “The report concludes that they didn’t really think that the hospital had anything to do with it.

“At the end of the day, I think there is a lot more information that shows otherwise.

“At first we didn’t know anything about the issues with the hospital, and then this documentary came out and it gave everybody a new insight.

“The information in the documentary was provided by people that worked there; it’s been specialists, the water level was never right from day dot.”