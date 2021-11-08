Armed police arrest man near Cop26 venue

Armed police have arrested a man in Glasgow, minutes from the Cop26 conference venue.

The 43-year-old man was stopped in Breadalbane Street in connection with alleged firearms offences after police raided a property in Argyle Street with a search warrant.

The man was previously arrested on Argyle Street and charged with a breach of the peace following a Cop26 event earlier in the month.

He appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Sunday and was released on bail.

Witnesses saw unmarked police BMWs surround a dark Volkswagen in Breadalbane Street before the man was stopped.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 43-year-old man was arrested on Argyle Street, Glasgow, on November 6 and charged with an alleged breach of the peace in relation to a Cop26 event earlier this month.

“He appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Sunday and was released on bail.

“The man was further arrested today on Breadalbane Street, Glasgow, in connection with alleged firearms offences following a search warrant being carried out at an address on Argyle Street and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police added that, at this stage, the firearms offences are not linked to Cop26 and there have been no terror-related charges.