Man hit by car dies

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Fife.

The collision happened on the A909 near Cowdenbeath at around 6.50pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Man dies following road crash near Cowdenbeath Police Scotland can confirm a man has died following a road crash near Cowdenbeath. The incident happened around 6:50pm on Monday, 8 November, 2021 when a car collided with a pedestrian on the A909.https://t.co/l2zXxZEY7S pic.twitter.com/kyasPJHHOt — Fife Police (@FifePolice) November 9, 2021

Inspector Andy Gibb, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash and I would ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident to get in contact with officers.

“I would also appeal to any motorist with possible dashcam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to police to get in touch.”

The road was closed for six-and-a-half hours following the incident for a full collision investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 3131 of Monday November 8.