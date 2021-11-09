Sixteen arrests after Cop26 protest

Sixteen people were arrested following a Cop26 climate protest on Monday evening.

Police Scotland said its Protest Removal Team was called in to safely remove protesters from outside The Engine Works in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

The force said those arrested were issued with a recorded police warning and released.

During the incident on Monday evening, police tweeted that they “facilitated a peaceful protest” but that the protest removal team was removing protesters “to balance right to protest with public safety and rights of the wider community”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “All of the 16 arrested were issued with a recorded police warning and released.”