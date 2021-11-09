Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A&E waiting times show slight improvement after record bad week

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 10:33 am
The latest NHS Scotland statistics show 71.4% of patients were seen within four hours (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A&E waiting times have improved slightly on the previous week’s record-bad performance, the latest NHS Scotland figures show.

But with 28.6% of patients waiting longer than the four-hour target time to be seen during the last week of October, it is still the fifth-worst performance on record.

Of the 6,896 patients who were not admitted, transferred or discharged from an accident emergency department within four hours, 1,592 waited longer than eight hours and 483 people had waits of more than 12 hours.

The 71.4% of patients seen within the Scottish Government’s target time is the highest since the week ending September 26 and up from the previous week’s 69.6%.

NHS Forth Valley was the worst-performing health board once again, with almost half (48.9%) of patients not seen within four hours.

It is followed by NHS Lothian, with 35.2% of patients waiting beyond the target time, NHS Lanarkshire (30.4%) and NHS Fife (30%).

Only NHS Western Isles (97.7%) met the Government’s target of 95% of patients being seen within four hours – a target not met across the country since July 2020.

The latest figures published by Public Health Scotland also show there were 24,131 attendances during the week, the second-lowest since the first week of May.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “These predictably grim figures show that the SNP Government is still failing to get to grips with the intolerable strain on Scotland’s A&E wards.

“This latest snapshot reveals that almost 1,600 patients waited more than eight hours to be seen by emergency staff, and almost 500 spent more than 12 hours waiting for assessment.

Coronavirus – Tue Sep 21, 2021
Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said the A&E waiting times are ‘completely unacceptable’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“That’s completely unacceptable and the blame lies squarely with Humza Yousaf, who has no workable solutions to easing the strain on over-worked, under-resourced frontline staff.

“Last week’s SNP announcement that A&E patients would be redirected – where possible – to GP services is no answer to the problem.

“It will merely shift patients to another part of the NHS that is struggling to meet the demands on it.

“Humza Yousaf must do more than tinker at the edges if he’s ever to get a grip of this crisis.”

