A&E patients could face ‘longer and longer’ waits this winter, MSPs warned

The “unrelenting” pressures on accident and emergency could see patients enduring “longer and longer” waits over the winter and “coming to more harm” as a result, MSPs have been warned.

Dr John Thomson, of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, spoke out as the latest figures showed a slight increase in the waiting times performance at Scotland’s A&E departments.

The 71.4% of patients dealt with within the Scottish Government’s target time of four hours is the highest since the week ending September 26 – but is also still the fifth-worst performance on record.

In the final week of October there were 6,896 patients who were not admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – including 1,592 who spent more than eight hours in A&E and 483 who had a wait of 12 hours or more.

Speaking about the situation to MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee, Dr Thomson said: “For the week ending October 31, there was no major emergency department in Scotland that didn’t have patients waiting more than eight hours, and all bar one had a number of patients waiting greater than 12 hours, and we know indeed in some departments patients are waiting many days for a bed.”

He said that “the demands on emergency departments are unrelenting” as he told how the increased number of patients experiencing long waits “equates to crowded and unsafe emergency departments”.

The medic continued: “Emergency departments on average admit about 30% of the patients that attend emergency departments, the vast majority are seen and discharged.

“But that 30% are waiting far, far longer than is required for a bed within the system and we know quite simply that patients waiting that length of time come to harm.”

The cause of the problem is a lack of beds within hospitals, he said, adding that the College had estimated Scotland is short of “approximately 1,000 acute beds”.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane blamed Health Secretary Humza Yousaf for the ‘unacceptable’ waiting times statistics (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Dr Thomson stated: “The main issue that is causing the very poor performance – and that equates to a very poor patient experience in terms of the length of time patients are waiting within emergency departments – is a lack of bed capacity within the system.

“We estimate we are approximately 1,000 acute beds short nationally, and I think, as we head into winter, the expectation is that unfortunately patients will be spending longer and longer within emergency departments and coming to more harm.”

The latest figures, published by Public Health Scotland also showed there were 24,131 attendances at A&E in the last week of October – the second-lowest total since early May.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “These predictably grim figures show that the SNP Government is still failing to get to grips with the intolerable strain on Scotland’s A&E wards.

“This latest snapshot reveals that almost 1,600 patients waited more than eight hours to be seen by emergency staff, and almost 500 spent more than 12 hours waiting for assessment.

“That’s completely unacceptable and the blame lies squarely with Humza Yousaf, who has no workable solutions to easing the strain on over-worked,

under-resourced frontline staff.”

Labour health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, also hit out at the Scottish Government saying that “week after week we are confronted with statistics that show that A&E services are overwhelmed”.

Ms Baillie said: “These are not just numbers on a page. These are people in dire need of medical help who are not receiving the swift attention they deserve.

“NHS staff have been nothing short of heroic in keeping A&E services going, but it is clear that Government inaction is now putting lives on the line.”