Pair hunted after car used to break into shopping centre

Two men have used a stolen car to break into a shopping centre, leaving the vehicle behind when they fled empty handed.

The car, a silver Suzuki Celerio, was used to force entry into the main area of the Gyle in Edinburgh at around 2.50am on Wednesday.

The men tried to get into a business inside the centre but did not succeed and left in a second vehicle, described as a silver Audi A5 or S5 model.

Police said the first vehicle, which was left in the shopping centre, had been stolen from the Stevenston Road area of Edinburgh on Tuesday evening.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “Our investigation is progressing and we believe that the second car may be a silver Audi S5, five-door model that was reported stolen from the Drylaw area of Edinbugh around 8pm on Friday November 5.

“We are carrying out enquiries to trace the movements of this car since it was stolen, and indeed where the car is at the present time.

“The information we receive from the public is vital in assisting our investigation and we would appreciate any information you hold.

“If you have seen a car matching this description since last Friday, or know where it may be parked then please contact us.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help our investigation.”

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 0246 of November 10, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Both men involved are described as being of slim build and they were wearing dark clothing with hoods up and their faces covered.