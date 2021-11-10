Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pair hunted after car used to break into shopping centre

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 10:01 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 7:45 pm
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Two men have used a stolen car to break into a shopping centre, leaving the vehicle behind when they fled empty handed.

The car, a silver Suzuki Celerio, was used to force entry into the main area of the Gyle in Edinburgh at around 2.50am on Wednesday.

The men tried to get into a business inside the centre but did not succeed and left in a second vehicle, described as a silver Audi A5 or S5 model.

Police said the first vehicle, which was left in the shopping centre, had been stolen from the Stevenston Road area of Edinburgh on Tuesday evening.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “Our investigation is progressing and we believe that the second car may be a silver Audi S5, five-door model that was reported stolen from the Drylaw area of Edinbugh around 8pm on Friday November 5.

“We are carrying out enquiries to trace the movements of this car since it was stolen, and indeed where the car is at the present time.

“The information we receive from the public is vital in assisting our investigation and we would appreciate any information you hold.

“If you have seen a car matching this description since last Friday, or know where it may be parked then please contact us.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help our investigation.”

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 0246 of November 10, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Both men involved are described as being of slim build and they were wearing dark clothing with hoods up and their faces covered.