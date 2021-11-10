Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Pedestrian killed in van collision identified

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 12:59 pm
The crash occurred near Rosyth, Fife, in the early hours of Friday (PA)
The crash occurred near Rosyth, Fife, in the early hours of Friday (PA)

A man who died after he was hit by a van has been named by police.

The crash happened on the A823 near junction two of the M90 at Rosyth, Fife, at around 1.30am on Friday.

Emergency services attended however Alan Lauder, 55, from Rosyth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old man driving the white Man box van was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Lauder’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I’d ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of either the van or Mr Lauder before the collision happened, to provide any relevant information to officers at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0154 of November 5.

More from the Press and Journal