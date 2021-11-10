Police investigate death in Aberdeen flat By Press Association November 10, 2021, 5:53 pm Police are investigating the death (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating the death of a man aged 51 after emergency services were called to an Aberdeen flat in the early hours of Wednesday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10am on Wednesday 10 November, officers were called to a property on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, following the death of a 51-year-old man. “The circumstances around the death are currently being investigated.”