Home News Scotland

Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 10:21 am
Emergency services attended the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Emergency services attended the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Glasgow left a man with serious injuries.

A white Ford Transit van hit the 29-year-old on Hamilton Road, between Woodend Road and Hamilton Grove in the Mount Vernon area, at around 4.05pm on Wednesday.

The van failed to stop at the scene.

Emergency services arrived and took the man to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Roy McCarney, of the Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the man involved has not sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing to the public to help trace the driver responsible.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area or who has seen a recently damaged white Ford Transit van in the area to come forward and speak to officers.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact police by phoning 101.

