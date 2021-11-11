Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Armed forces community and officials lay wreaths to mark Armistice Day

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 2:04 pm
Crosses in the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance (Jane Barlow/PA)
Armistice Day was marked at Edinburgh Castle with a single-gun salute for the two-minute silence to remember those who have fought in conflict.

Members of the armed forces community joined local government officials for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance in Princes Street Gardens.

The Royal British Legion Scotland’s National Padre, Rev Dr Karen Campbell, led an open-air service as hundreds of spectators gathered to watch.

The Last Post was played before a single-gun salute fired at 11.00 and again at 11.02 for the start and end of the two-minute silence.

Wreaths were laid by Joan Griffiths, Deputy Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, and representatives from Royal British Legion Scotland, Poppy Scotland and Veterans Scotland.

The ceremony also marked the centenary of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

Speaking at the event, Ms Griffiths said: “I am here today to represent the citizens of the city.

“Today is to mark and to remember all those young men and women who sacrificed their lives so that we could have a future.

“Yes, we remember the Great War and the Second World War, but there has been conflict almost every year since, and it’s been young men and women who have gone out to these areas and sacrificed their lives or become injured and they have life-changing injuries, and it’s so important that we remember them and don’t forget them.”

Following the service, veterans and members of the public were able to visit the garden to lay poppies at the graves.

Head of fundraising at Poppyscotland Gordon Michie spoke about the relevance of the poppy symbol to celebrate armistice.

He said: “The poppy is a national symbol of remembrance.

“It is a positive force to remember troops who we’ve lost in war, and who come back.

“Buying a poppy also contributes to the life-changing work that some organisations do for veterans, including supporting their mental and physical health.”

Veteran Scotland general secretary Jim Wilson, who served in both the regular and Territorial Army, attended the wreath-laying ceremony with fellow veterans.

“It’s really important to have the opportunity to remember,” he said, “and remembrance provides that opportunity whether people come for the event itself or come for a moment’s quiet reflection on their own at some later stage.

“It’s important these opportunities are here, because it does make a difference for people, to step back and think about the sacrifices that people have made, both during the Great War, World War Two and all of the conflicts beyond.”

Speaking about sharing the day with other veterans and members of the armed forces, Mr Wilson added: “It shows that you are very much part of a community and of people who have shared many experiences.”

Eddie Maley, who served with the Queen’s Own Highlanders in Northern Ireland in 1973 and 1974, attended the ceremony to remember fallen comrades and his father.

“It’s a privilege and a duty to be here to remember them,” he said.

“People are here to celebrate Armistice Day, and we’re here because of these people.

“We need to start educating our children about the past conflicts and how horrible war is; we should never, ever forget.”

Brian Kelly, Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders area chairman of the Royal British Legion Scotland, said the turnout at Thursday’s wreath-laying ceremony was “excellent”.

He said: “The Legion is here to help veterans and ex-servicemen, to try and bring them together and a spirit of comradeship and comradery.

“Seeing many members of the public as well as veterans is not a joyful occasion, but it certainly makes you happier seeing this sort of support.”

A two-minute silence was also observed at the UK Pavilion at the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres were among those marking the occasion.

Screens at the pavilion displayed poppies to mark Armistice Day.

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone, led a two-minute silence in the Scottish Parliament alongside Opposition leaders and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Prior to the silence, Ms Johnstone read a short extract from Laurence Binyon’s Ode Of Remembrance before The Last Post was played by a bugler.

Standing on the steps of Parliament’s garden lobby, Ms Johnstone then recited the Kohima Epitaph before SNP MSP Stuart Macmillan played The Flowers Of The Forest on the bagpipes.