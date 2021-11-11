Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Gas pipes to be upgraded following Ayr house blast

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 5:07 pm
The property at the centre of the blast was completely destroyed (Jane Barlow/PA)
The company responsible for piping gas to properties is to upgrade its network to plastic pipes on an Ayr housing estate following a devastating explosion.

The blast, which could be heard for miles around, completely destroyed one house in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, on October 18 and left a family of four seriously injured.

Several other homes were badly damaged and some have had to be demolished.

Kincaidston explosion scene
Debris was scattered across a wide area following the blast (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) spokesperson said: “The incident at Gorse Park has shocked SGN, and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.

“We are deeply concerned there has been an explosion, resulting in serious injuries, and wish to reassure the public we are and will continue to work closely with the Police and HSE (Health and Safety Executive) to establish the cause of the explosion.

“Having listened to the concerns from across the whole community, we’ve decided to convert our whole gas pipe network on the Kincaidston estate to plastic pipe to provide everyone with reassurance.

“We’re now in the advanced stages of planning this significant project.

Kincaidston explosion scene
Several homes in the area were badly damaged (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We’ll be starting work during the week commencing Monday November 29 and writing to residents again within the next two weeks to provide more detail on the project.

“This will include timescales and information on the traffic management needed, as we carry out the work.

“We’d like to reassure all the residents their gas remains safe to use.

“Given the ongoing police and HSE investigation, it is inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.”