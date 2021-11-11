Gas pipes to be upgraded following Ayr house blast

An error occurred. Please try again.

The company responsible for piping gas to properties is to upgrade its network to plastic pipes on an Ayr housing estate following a devastating explosion.

The blast, which could be heard for miles around, completely destroyed one house in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, on October 18 and left a family of four seriously injured.

Several other homes were badly damaged and some have had to be demolished.

Debris was scattered across a wide area following the blast (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) spokesperson said: “The incident at Gorse Park has shocked SGN, and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.

“We are deeply concerned there has been an explosion, resulting in serious injuries, and wish to reassure the public we are and will continue to work closely with the Police and HSE (Health and Safety Executive) to establish the cause of the explosion.

“Having listened to the concerns from across the whole community, we’ve decided to convert our whole gas pipe network on the Kincaidston estate to plastic pipe to provide everyone with reassurance.

“We’re now in the advanced stages of planning this significant project.

Several homes in the area were badly damaged (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We’ll be starting work during the week commencing Monday November 29 and writing to residents again within the next two weeks to provide more detail on the project.

“This will include timescales and information on the traffic management needed, as we carry out the work.

“We’d like to reassure all the residents their gas remains safe to use.

“Given the ongoing police and HSE investigation, it is inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.”