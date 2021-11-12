Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail union boss demands ‘fair deal’ for Caledonian Sleeper workers

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 11:23 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 12:51 pm
Staff on the Caledonian Sleeper service have gone on strike (Jane Barlow/PA)

A union boss has said Caledonian Sleeper staff have been “left out in the cold” as he demanded a “fair deal” for rail staff who have gone on strike.

The RMT said its members working on the sleeper service are taking industrial action on Friday and Saturday because of an unresolved dispute about pay and conditions with operator Serco.

Mike Lynch, RMT General Secretary, said: “It’s a scandal that Serco and their political paymasters in the Scottish Government are leaving the sleeper staff out in the cold.

“There will be no sleeper services back to London from Cop26 and the responsibility for that lies fairly and squarely with the company and those holding the purse strings.

Caledonian Sleeper at Edinburgh Waverly
Staff working on the Caledonian Sleeper have gone on strike, with a union demanding a ‘fair deal’ for workers (Jane Barlow/PA)

“There can be no climate justice without workplace justice and it’s time for a fair deal for the Caledonian Sleeper staff.”

Mr Lynch said the union remained willing to take part in further talks.

On Wednesday, the union said the most recent offer of a 1.4 per cent rise from the company, which is below both inflation and a deal agreed for Scotrail workers, had been overwhelmingly rejected by members.

Pickets were out at key locations of the route overnight, with lines set up in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, also joined the picket line in Glasgow and spoke in support of the strike action.

In response to the strikes, Serco said it will be cancelling all Highland services on November 11 and 12, while the Caledonian Sleeper service will run southbound from Glasgow and Edinburgh to London Euston on Friday and return northbound the following day.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We welcome the discussions last week that led to a fair and reasonable pay offer being tabled, one which we are led to understand met the RMT leadership’s demands.

“So the latest vote for further industrial action is disappointing, just as the rejection of the pay offer was too. The combined pay increase for last year and the offer for this are as good as any other deal in the industry.”

Serco has also been approached for comment.

