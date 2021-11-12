Body recovered from River Clyde in Glasgow By Press Association November 12, 2021, 10:03 pm (PA) Police have recovered the body of a man from the River Clyde in Glasgow. Officers were called to Clydebrae Street after a report of a person in the water. The call was made at about 8.45am on Friday and the body was located and removed from the river. Police said the death is being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries. The man has been identified as George McAuley, 43, who had been reported missing on October 25 – and his family have been informed. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Tributes to dad-of-three after body found on Montrose beach Rainbow Warrior protesters urge leaders to do more as they arrive in Glasgow Three paddleboarders die in accident on Welsh river Student found dead in river after going missing for 11 days