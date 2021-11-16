Two men charged with murder after 36-year-old dies in hospital

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found injured in a garden in South Lanarkshire.

Christopher McCallum McGee was attacked on Friday November 5 and died the following Monday in hospital.

Police had been called to a report of a man injured in the garden of a property in Hill Street, Hamilton.

On Monday November 15 two men appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court in connection with the death of 36-year-old Mr McGee.

William McMahon, 45, and David McMahon, 39, were charged with murder and made no plea.

David McMahon, from Hamilton, also faces a weapons charge and a charge of assault and was remanded in custody.

William McMahon, also from Hamilton, was released on bail.