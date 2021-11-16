Two men charged with murder after 36-year-old dies in hospital By Press Association November 16, 2021, 5:23 pm Police received a report that Christopher McCallum McGee had been injured on November 5 (Police Scotland/PA) Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found injured in a garden in South Lanarkshire. Christopher McCallum McGee was attacked on Friday November 5 and died the following Monday in hospital. Police had been called to a report of a man injured in the garden of a property in Hill Street, Hamilton. On Monday November 15 two men appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court in connection with the death of 36-year-old Mr McGee. William McMahon, 45, and David McMahon, 39, were charged with murder and made no plea. David McMahon, from Hamilton, also faces a weapons charge and a charge of assault and was remanded in custody. William McMahon, also from Hamilton, was released on bail. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Man charged with murder after woman found dead Woman, 81, dies after two-car crash in Aberdeenshire Teenager charged with murdering two boys Two men charged with murder of ‘amazing father’