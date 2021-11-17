Rail services disrupted as firefighters tackle blaze near gas cylinders

A railway line has been closed as firefighters tackle a blaze near a site which stores gas cylinders.

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Millpark Road, Oban, at 8.23am on Wednesday.

Two fire engines went to the scene in the Argyll and Bute town.

Rail services were disrupted as the line between Oban and Connel Ferry was closed “for safety reasons” due to gas cylinders in the vicinity.

We have a report of a lineside fire between Connel Ferry and Oban near a site which stores gas cylinders. Scottish Fire and Rescue are onsite. The line between Oban and Connel Ferry is closed for safety reasons.

ScotRail said that the 8.23am service from Glasgow Queen Street to Oban was terminating at Taynuilt, from where the 12.11 train from Oban to Queen Street would now start.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted: “We have a report of a lineside fire between Connel Ferry and Oban near a site which stores gas cylinders. Scottish Fire and Rescue are onsite.

“The line between Oban and Connel Ferry is closed for safety reasons.”

ScotRail said that it has arranged for customers to use their valid train tickets on the CityLink 976 bus service.

UPDATE: We've arranged for your rail tickets to be accepted on CityLink bus routes as follows: 976: Glasgow – Arrochar & Tarbert – Dalmally – Loch Awe – Taynuilt – Connel – Oban

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Services between Oban and Glasgow are experiencing delays and alterations while the emergency services deal with a fire near the railway.

“To keep customers moving, we’ve arranged for valid train tickets to be accepted on selected bus services.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your tickets and claim on our website or mobile app.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.23am on Wednesday, November 17, to reports of a fire in Millpark Road, Oban.

“Operations control mobilised two fire engines to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe.”