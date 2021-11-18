Murder inquiry launched after violent and sustained attack on man in Livingston

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was violently attacked in Livingston.

Blair Gault, 32, was found seriously injured on a footpath on Tuesday at around 3am.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have now told local residents to expect a significant police presence in the area as they investigate the killing.

We are appealing for info following the death of man in Livingston on Tues, 16 Nov. We were called to the Railway Path South area of Deans around 3am after a report that a man was found seriously injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More here: https://t.co/xCckY3Gmh4 pic.twitter.com/HBaW9YZYU3 — West Lothian Police (@WestLothPolice) November 16, 2021

They will be carrying out door-to-door inquiries and gathering CCTV footage.

Police said Mr Gault, who was from Livingston, was in the area between Fintry Avenue and Buchanan Crescent between 2.30am and 3am.

He was found injured on a footpath in an open area near a railway line and close to Buchanan Crescent.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick from the Major Investigation Team said: “We need to piece together Blair’s movements. We know he was in the general area of Fintry Avenue and the pathway between the railway line and Buchanan Crescent around 2.30 to 3am.

“We need to know why he was there and did he see or meet anyone there.”

He added: “Blair suffered a sustained and violent attack. This area is surrounded by houses and while we are conducting door-to-door inquiries, we would appeal for anyone who may have heard any disturbance in the early hours of the morning to contact the police.”

“If you heard or saw anything, even if you’re not sure if it’s relevant, please contact us and let us assess and evaluate its importance.

“Sometimes all it takes is one small piece of information which can prove vital in an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.