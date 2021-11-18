Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Murder inquiry launched after violent and sustained attack on man in Livingston

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 12:43 pm
Blair Gault’s death is being treated as murder (Police Scotland/PA)
Blair Gault’s death is being treated as murder (Police Scotland/PA)

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was violently attacked in Livingston.

Blair Gault, 32, was found seriously injured on a footpath on Tuesday at around 3am.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have now told local residents to expect a significant police presence in the area as they investigate the killing.

They will be carrying out door-to-door inquiries and gathering CCTV footage.

Police said Mr Gault, who was from Livingston, was in the area between Fintry Avenue and Buchanan Crescent between 2.30am and 3am.

He was found injured on a footpath in an open area near a railway line and close to Buchanan Crescent.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick from the Major Investigation Team said: “We need to piece together Blair’s movements.  We know he was in the general area of Fintry Avenue and the pathway between the railway line and Buchanan Crescent around 2.30 to 3am.

“We need to know why he was there and did he see or meet anyone there.”

He added: “Blair suffered a sustained and violent attack.  This area is surrounded by houses and while we are conducting door-to-door inquiries, we would appeal for anyone who may have heard any disturbance in the early hours of the morning to contact the police.”

“If you heard or saw anything, even if you’re not sure if it’s relevant, please contact us and let us assess and evaluate its importance.

“Sometimes all it takes is one small piece of information which can prove vital in an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]